VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

