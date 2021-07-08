Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to “Strong-Buy”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Notably, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. The company has approximately 1,650 restaurants in the development pipeline, majority of which are scheduled to open in the next six years. For fiscal 2021, the company expects to open between 140 and 180 net new restaurants globally. Also, it is focusing on optimized restaurant model, brand design enhancements and integration with third-party aggregators to boost its accessibility channels. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days.”

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.