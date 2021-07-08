Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

