Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Acerinox alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.