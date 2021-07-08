TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.97. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.90, with a volume of 2,793,837 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

