Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.76. Canfor shares last traded at C$27.87, with a volume of 366,928 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

