Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.31 Million

Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $116.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $119.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.10 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

