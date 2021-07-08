Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.98 ($0.78). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 89,260 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a PE ratio of -39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.88.

In related news, insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52). Also, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

