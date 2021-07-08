Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.61

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.61 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 90.74 ($1.19), with a volume of 41,232 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.18 million and a PE ratio of 36.30.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

