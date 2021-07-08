Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NOG opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

