Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

AcuityAds stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

