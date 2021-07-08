Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.44 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

