Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.
AcuityAds stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
AcuityAds Company Profile
