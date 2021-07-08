Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $480.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $438.36.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $478.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $479.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

