Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.