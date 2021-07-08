Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.