Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS TALK opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. Italk has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
About Italk
