Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. Italk has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

