Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) to Market Perform

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF opened at $9,867.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $7,668.33 and a one year high of $10,306.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9,584.91.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.