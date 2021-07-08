NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion and a PE ratio of -41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

