GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.