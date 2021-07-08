ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
