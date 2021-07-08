ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

