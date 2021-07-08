Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IDRSF stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.