Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

DKILY stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

