$118.46 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce sales of $118.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.92 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

GWB opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,489,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

