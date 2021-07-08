Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 113.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REPX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

