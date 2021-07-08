CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $277.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $267.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.56 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.