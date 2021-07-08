Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norwegian Cruise have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from Strong demand and booking volume growth. Also, resumption of fleet operation and fleet-expansion efforts are helping the company gain traction. However, the company expects loss for second-quarter 2021. Loss is anticipated to continue until the company is able to resume regular voyages. Although it announced the restart of cruise voyages during first-quarter 2021, it cannot evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its long-term or short-term business results. For second-quarter 2021, the company anticipates cash burn to be nearly $190 million per month. Meanwhile, loss estimates for 2021 have contracted over the past 60 days.”

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NCLH opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

