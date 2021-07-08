Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,500,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.