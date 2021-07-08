National Bankshares Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$8.77 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$5.73 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.65 million and a P/E ratio of -243.61.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

