JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 984.10 ($12.86). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 979.60 ($12.80), with a volume of 857,170 shares traded.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 955 ($12.48).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 920.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.