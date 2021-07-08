Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 8,554 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.0552 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 635.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

