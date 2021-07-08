Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51.90 ($0.68). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 64,428 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.68.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

