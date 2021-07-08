Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $175.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

