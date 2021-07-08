ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 114.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

