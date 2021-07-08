Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 703.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

