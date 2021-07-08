Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 216 ($2.82). Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Shares of LON MRW opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

