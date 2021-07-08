Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 216 ($2.82). Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Shares of LON MRW opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.39.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

