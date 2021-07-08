Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 over the last 90 days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

