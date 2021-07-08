ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.72 ($23.20).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.16 ($20.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

