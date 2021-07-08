Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

