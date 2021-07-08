Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Price Target Cut to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ION opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Ion Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.