Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Price Target Cut to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ION opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Ion Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42.
About Ion Energy
