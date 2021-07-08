Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $70.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.
BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $70.90.
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
