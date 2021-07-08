Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.88.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

