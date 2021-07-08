Contrasting Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) & General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 1 2 0 2.67 General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36

Score Media and Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.31%. General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $191.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than General Dynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and General Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -223.13 General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.41 $3.17 billion $11.00 17.25

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of General Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28%

Summary

General Dynamics beats Score Media and Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides submarine maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface-ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization program, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission-support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, development, security and operation, software-defined network, everything as-a-service and defense enterprise office system solutions. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

