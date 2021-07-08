Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Signify in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

