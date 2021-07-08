Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

