CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

