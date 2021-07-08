AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

