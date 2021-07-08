Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,198 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,045% compared to the average daily volume of 439 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

CL opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

