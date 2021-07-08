ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RJA)

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,499% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.84% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RJA stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71.

