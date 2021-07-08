Turning Point Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.